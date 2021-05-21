16-year-old girl killed, 5 injured in solo crash on I-5 in Gorman

GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — A teen was killed and five people were injured in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in Gorman early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 12:48 a.m., it received reports of a collision involving a vehicle overturning on northbound I-5 south of Gorman School Road. When officers arrived, they found that a 16-year-old girl had been killed in the crash.

Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 15, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, according to the CHP. The other occupants, one 18 years old and the other two age 19, also suffered moderate injuries. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the department.

The department said a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading northbound on I-5 when, for unknown reasons, the 19-year-old driver abruptly turned the Chevrolet to the right, where it collided with the asphalt curb, traveled down an embankment, overturned and landed on the right shoulder.

During the overturning, the CHP said the 16-year-old was ejected onto the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for a short time.