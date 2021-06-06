16-year-old Delano HS student graduates high school with associate degree

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano High School senior walked across the graduation stage Friday to accept not only a diploma, but an associate degree from Bakersfield College.

Alejandro Hernandez took part in the Early College program offered by Bakersfield College, which helps students earn both high school and college credits.

At just 16 years old, Hernandez graduated with a 4.4 GPA and an associate degree in liberal arts from BC.

In the fall, Hernandez will be a junior at UC Berkeley majoring in electrical engineering and computer science.

He says he saved years of his life by graduating early and hopes his journey can inspire others.

Alejandro’s parents, Ernesto and Hortencia Hernandez, immigrated from Mexico to Earlimart and worked in the fields to provide for their family.

Hernandez was awarded the 2021 Gates Scholarship — a highly competitive and prestigious award that pays the full cost of college.