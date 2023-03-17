BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield Friday, according to police.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were dispatched to the area of Ming Avenue and El Portal Drive around 7:02 p.m. for a bicyclist that had been hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old with injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the BPD.

An investigation showed the vehicle was traveling west on Ming Avenue and the driver did not see the bicyclist before the crash, according to officials.

Westbound Ming Avenue at Manning Street will be closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.