16 unlicensed contractors, including a registered sex offender, cited in undercover operation

Sixteen unlicensed contractors were cited as part of an undercover sting operation earlier this month, one of which is a registered sex offender.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Contractors State License Board partnered on the operation, which took place on Dec. 10 and 11. The suspects could now face a misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license and could get up to six months in jail, according to the DA’s Office.

“Proactive enforcement of contractor licensing requirements protects consumers and businesses alike,” said DA Cynthia Zimmer. “Consumers are protected from illegal contracts and poor workmanship, and law-abiding contractors are protected from unfair competition by any who attempt to avoid the law’s requirements.”

In the operation, CSLB members posed as owners of a four-bedroom residence and invited alleged unlicensed contractors to place bids on home improvement work. Over the course of the two days, the contractors showed up to give undercover investigators bids for jobs including flooring, fencing and painting.

Ten suspects did not have workers’ compensation insurance policies to cover those working for them, and were cited, the DA’s Office said.

Fourteen of them could face an additional charge for illegal advertisements, which comes with fines of up to $1,000. Unlicensed contractors must state in all ads that they do not have a license, according to the CSLB.

All suspects have been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 11 or 13 in Kern County Superior Court, the DA’s Office said.

All applicants for a state-issued contractor license must submit fingerprints and undergo a criminal background check before the CSLB will issued a license, according to the board.

In California, the CSLB said it’s illegal for an unlicensed person to bid for or perform any home improvement work valued at $500 or more in combined labor and material costs.

Consumers can check a contractor’s license status by conducting through the “Instant License Check” feature on the CSLB website, cslb.ca.gov. The search results will reveal whether or not the contractor’s license is active and/or in good standing.

