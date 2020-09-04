16 pedestrian fatalities so far in 2020 include one hit and run, 3 DUIs

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and by our count, there have been 16 pedestrian deaths this year.

A quarter of those, four of the 16, happened on Union Avenue just blocks from each other. The most recent ped fatal on Union was a hit-and-run three weeks ago.

“There’s just a smattering of homeless population in the area, so that has more people on foot and more pedestrian activity,” said Bakersfield Police Sergeant Kenneth Sporer.

Of 16 total pedestrian fatalities this year, there was just the one hit-and-run. Three people were killed by drunk drivers, according to police.

“It does feel like there have been more people who become frustrated, so they may be driving more aggressively,” Sergeant Sporer said.

The fatalities don’t have a clear geographic pattern either. One of the 16 occurred in Delano, one in Tehachapi, ten including the ones on Union happened in East Bakersfield, and four in West Bakersfield.

Most recently, on Tuesday night, a man was hit and killed crossing Calloway Drive north of Rosedale Highway. He was not in a crosswalk.

“It’s pretty common it’s the pedestrian’s fault, not the car—so outside of a crosswalk, not in an intersection, pedestrian not paying attention, literally running out into the roadway,” Sporer added.

The most controversial pedestrian fatality of the year was the death of Robert Forbes. In June, he was hit on California Avenue near Oak Street while protesting the death of George Floyd.

The driver, Timothy Keith Moore, had tattoos associated with white supremacist ideology. He insists hitting Forbes was not deliberate, but the incident sparked national discussion over whether it was a targeted hate crime or a genuine accident. After three months, BPD says investigators still are reviewing the data.

“A lot of people believe that no matter who or where are the pedestrian is in the roadway, they automatically have the right of way. It’s simply not true,” said BPD Sergeant Mike Gerrity. “That being said, we do ask that drivers become watchful for pedestrians who are crossing outside of the crosswalk when they’re not supposed to be.”

BPD released several safety tips for both drivers and pedestrians on their Facebook page here.