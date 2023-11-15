BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Comic Con, presented by Moonball Comics, is set to make a return this weekend.

According to organizers, the 15th annual event will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 South P St., on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say celebrities like Lori Petty, Jerry Mathers, Andrew Gray, Nadji Jeter and Andrey Ivchenko are scheduled to be at the event, in addition to Kathy Valentine and Gina Schock – members of the Go-Go’s.

Organizers say tickets for those ages 13 and older at the door are $12 for one day, or $18 for both days. Kids ages 12 and younger can get in for free. Advance tickets can be purchased $10 for one day or $16 for both days until Nov. 16, and can be purchased here.