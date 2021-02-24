15 years ago, city officials name Feb. 24 Korn Day in honor of the Bakersfield rock band

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 15 years ago, city officials declared Feb. 24 as “Korn Day” in honor of the Bakersfield rock band that influenced many over the years.

The road leading to the backstage area of Mechanics Bank Arena was named “Korn Row.” The Grammy-winning band was also honored with a bronze plaque that is located in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena. The band kicked off their “See You on the Other Side World Tour” that night at the then Rabobank Arena.

Korn was formed in 1993 and have since become Grammy Award winners, sold more than 40 million records worldwide, toured around the world countless times and set many records in the process, according to their Spotify account. Korn also has more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their latest album, “The Nothing,” was released in 2019. The band announced dates for a European tour on social media scheduled for spring, but they may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korn said on Twitter that their music video for “Freak On A Leash” premiered on MTV’s TRL 22 years ago on Feb. 5. For more from the band, visit their website.