BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 15-year-old Emily Peters spent about four months at Memorial Hospital and received a special send off to go home following recovery.

Nurses, Kern County firefighters, friends and family waited outside to surprise Peters with posters and pom poms to celebrate her recovery and wish her well.

“It makes me feel good that a lot of people are here. I have a really good support system. A lot of my family are here and a lot of people that I love,” said Peters.