BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol arrested two dozen people on suspicion of DUI during the Memorial Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period.

From May 22 to May 25, CHP handled 15 DUI arrests and they’re also investigating two deadly crashes.

Bakersfield Police also had a busy weekend of arrests. BPD made 14 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend.

In total, 29 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI over Memorial Day weekend.