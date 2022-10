BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year.

Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021.

Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are also called mosquito pools, according to Kern Public Health officials.

All Bakersfield zip codes have less than 8 positive pools.