50-acre fire south of Havilah poses immediate threat to structures, Kern County Fire says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire department says it is working to put out a fire south of Havilah that is threatening structures and has issued recommended and precautionary evacuations.

KCFD says the Stagecoach Fire is burning off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road and is at approximately 50 acres. Water-dropping aircraft have been called to fight the flames.

Officials said they are recommending evacuations for the area west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows. KCFD has issued precautionary evacuations for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

#StagecoachFire off Stagecoach Dr and Old Ox Rd, South of Havilah, CA. Immediate threat to structures. Approximately 50 acres. Ground resources assigned to structure protection. @kerncountyfire H408 also on scene. Additional resources have been requested. pic.twitter.com/YVtpRg5gOq — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 3, 2020

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Cindy Thill said the fire is growing at a rapid rate of spread and could grow to be 100 to 300 acres in size. Up to 70 firefighters are working to stop the flames and multiple water dropping aircraft are at the scene.

Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Porterville are assisting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.