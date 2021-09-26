BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group hits the streets to honor those lost to violence in our community.

The event focusing on victims of domestic, gang and gun violence as their family members come together.



With Kern County on track to break its annual homicide record, Bakersfield holds its 14th annual “Walk for Peace” hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation.

Hundreds came out for the walk with their motto: “No violence. Know peace.”

This was no ordinary walk. It was a walk calling out for peace in a community that has bled over and over because of violence.

“The moto no violence, know peace. Basically means that a sacred community,” Denise Davis the COO of the Wendale Davis Foundation said. “You’re at peace when there is no violence.”

Organizations from around the community with a likeminded message joined the event by showing their own programs and services to help curb violence. Kern County Probation and Bakersfield Police Department came to the event too.

People ate hot dogs and burgers while they shared their family stories with one another.

“We came out to support our community and spread awareness of gun violence,” Ahmari Alexander a Walk for Peace Attendee said. “We lost our sister earlier this year so we wanted to come out and spread awareness.”

That sister, Ahmaya Alexander, a 12-year-old struck down by gunfire in front of her own home in May.

“From this dedication to this family of this young lady and so many other families that are here,” Patrick Jackson the President of the NAACP Bakersfield branch said. “Our hearts are with you. We all are here because we love each other.”

“It’s going to take a village to bring the community together and try to make our community a better place,” Davis said.

Wendale Davis Foundation members said if all the photos of those who have died to gun violence were to be put up it would cover more than the entire building.