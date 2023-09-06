BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Coroner officials say 148 people have died of fentanyl overdoses so far this year.

In 2022, 256 people died of fentanyl overdoses, but in 2017, less than 20 people died of fentanyl overdoses.

Narcan is available over-the-counter without a prescription online and in retail stores. A two-pack of Narcan costs around $45.

Overdose prevention advocates believe having the product available over the counter will increase access to the medication, which can revive someone from an overdose and help reduce the stigma.