14-year-old girl missing: Last seen in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in central Bakersfield.

Melainie Marshall was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of A Street, near Beale Park. Marshall is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Marshall is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blue eyes and red, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweats.

Anyone with information on Melainie Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.