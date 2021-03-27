14-year-old boy battling Leukemia finds bone marrow donor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jehvan Crompton has found the bone marrow donor he needs to help treat his Leukemia. His older half-brother will be the donor.

Related Content 14-year-old boy battling cancer looks to community for blood stem cell transplant

Crompton was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. Since then, he struggled to find a bone marrow donor. He needed to find someone that’s a genetic match. This is already a difficult task – but even more so for Crompton due to the low percentage of black bone marrow donors.

His family worked with “Be The Match” to get more people to sign up as potential donors. Since they shared his story, more than 13,000 people have joined the volunteer bone marrow registry list.

But a spokesperson from “Be The Match” says Crompton ultimately found a donor who wasn’t on the registry. Crompton’s half-brother will be the haplo (haploidentical) donor. A haploidentical transplant is a half matched stem cell transplant from a family member. Crompton is set to go to transplant the first week of April. He and his family are very excited and nervous.