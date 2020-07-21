14-year-old Bakersfield girl is the first local Kern River death this year

A Bakersfield teenager is the first local person to die in the Kern River this year. Seven people have either gone missing or died in the river so far in 2020.

Precious Porter was just 14 years old. On Saturday evening, her family reported her missing in the Kern River near Hart Park. She died after being pulled out a few hours later.

Her family held a vigil for her Sunday night.

“She was like my best friend,” said her grand uncle, Stephen Clark.

“She was smart, funny, creative,” describes her older brother, Demetris Morgan.

“As soon as you see Precious, you love Precious,” said her aunt, Lasharay Johnson. “Precious is a straight-A student. Precious had perfect attendance. Precious loved school.”

Precious had just graduated from Sequoia Middle and was about to start high school. She leaves behind ten siblings, four brothers and six sisters.

Her story is hopefully a reminder that no matter how enticing or calm this river looks, it’s important to stay out and stay alive.

Bakersfield City Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Albertson advised, “anytime anybody gets in the river, they should have a PFD (personal floatation device) or a life vest on, always be with friends or family so they have somebody to watch them, and if you can’t swim, stay out of the water.”

Precious’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.