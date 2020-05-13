14 of 18 CDCR employees at Kern facilities diagnosed with COVID-19 have returned to work

CDCR – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California prison officials say 14 of 18 correctional employees in Kern County have returned to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Data released Wednesday from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows the employees work at five prisons in Kern County.

CDCR employee COVID-19 cases in Kern County

North Kern State Prison: 2 employees diagnosed, 2 returned to work

Kern Valley State Prison: 1 employee diagnosed

Wasco State Prison: 4 employees diagnosed, 3 returned to work

California Correction Institution: 8 employees diagnosed, 7 returned to work

California City Correctional Facility: 3 employees diagnosed, 2 returned to work

Statewide, 104 of 184 employees diagnosed with COVID-19 have returned to work, CDCR says.

CDCR has correctional facilities in Delano, Wasco, Tehachapi and California City.