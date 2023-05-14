BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a grass fire west of Lost Hills on Sunday with the help of Cal Fire air tankers dropping retardant to slow the 14-acre blaze.

The fire was reported at 8:54 a.m. near Highway 46 about three miles west of Highway 33, according to a Kern County Fire Department release. Air tankers dropped retardant while a county helicopter released water and ground crews worked on containment.

Firefighters stopped the blaze’s forward progress shortly before 10 a.m. and crews remained on scene another 90 minutes putting out hot spots, according to the release. No injuries were reported and no structures were in the vicinity.