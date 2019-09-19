130 employees to be laid off at private prison in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 130 employees will be laid off at the Central Valley Correctional Facility beginning Nov. 16, according to a WARN notice.

Of those being laid off from the private prison, 84 are correctional officers, 16 work in general administration, four in food service and 26 in programs, the release says.

The layoffs come two months after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced it would stop using the prison at the end of September as it reduces its reliance on contract facilities and as the inmate population declines.

CDCR will house the inmates at the facility in existing state prisons.