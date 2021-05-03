13-year-old pedestrian injured in northeast Bakersfield crash

Local News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. on April 30 on Haley and Columbus Street. The 13-year-old was riding a skateboard and crossing the street outside the sidewalk, according to BPD. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police say crossing the street outside the crosswalk appears to be the primary collision factor.

