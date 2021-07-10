13-year-old Nicolas Peterson remembered at 6-month vigil following his death

Peterson died in collision at intersection in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friends and family came together Saturday night to remember a teen who died in a collision six months ago in Northwest Bakersfield.

Holding candles, dozens of mourners arrived at the intersection of Hageman and Coffee roads Saturday night.

A crash at the intersection in January killed 13-year-old Nicolas Peterson. He died after an SUV collided with a motorcycle he was riding on. Peterson’s stepfather John Deal was driving the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

Those in attendance remembered Peterson as an all-around great person.

“We want to stress the importance of red light awareness” Peterson’s aunt, Brandee Coffia said. “We have them for a reason. Red lights save lives.”

“If you do nothing else for Nic, the greatest way you can help us honor is to hold the red light. Just hold the light.”

Last week prosecutors charged the suspected SUV driver Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez on a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Records show she posted bond and has since been released from jail.