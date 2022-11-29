LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen students of the Lamont School District qualified to compete in a prestigious cross-country race this weekend and are headed to Los Angeles for their flight Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 23, the group still needed to raise money for their trip to the Amateur Athletic Union National Cross Country Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., but Tuesday, Coach Maria Gonzalez announced they received the amount needed and more.

Gonzalez said the group surpassed the needed cost of $3,500 for their trip to compete. With the money raised meals and lodging will be covered and some other activities to make the trip one to remember.

Donors not only donated money but two of them donated running shoes to all the kids, according to Gonzalez.

The students are scheduled to depart from Lamont to Los Angeles at 3 a.m. Wednesday, compete in Knoxville on Saturday and return to Los Angeles Sunday night.

