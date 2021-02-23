$122,000 reward for California City missing boys: What it takes to claim the money

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – The investigation to find 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West continues. Over the past two months – reward money has piled up. Local businesses, individuals and the city have pledged a total of $122,000.

“Promising money is basically pledging money,” said Chief of Police, Jon Walker. “They’re going to distribute that money how they see fit.”

Law enforcement and the City are not able to ensure that individuals will hold to their pledge when the time is right.

“The only one that I would have any kind of say over would be the city,” Chief Walker said. “The reward money that they’ve offered and what the parameters are for someone to collect that money.”

The California City Council met January 7th and put up a $25,000 reward. But in that meeting – they agreed the reward would expire on February 23rd.

“The expiration was simply based on policy,” said Anna Linn, city manager. “They wanted to do some house cleaning to make sure when we spend public funds, we do it responsibly.”

The city manager says the council needed time to make a final reward policy that they can renew and use in future missing persons cases.

“The question came up, ‘Where were the other reward moneys for the other victims? How did we keep it in our books?’ and over the years we just haven’t established it properly,” Linn said. “So they wanted to make sure we brought the policy back forever for the future.”

Nine different entities have pledged reward money. Seven say they will give the money to anyone with information that leads to finding the boys. They say they don’t require an arrest or conviction for someone to receive their reward. Traditional co specified they will only give their reward to the informant if the boys are found alive. Murphy’s Pool and Spa and the city they require arrest and conviction before giving their reward money. The city manager says they’ll renew their $25,000 reward at their city council meeting Tuesday at 6pm.