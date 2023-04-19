BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When we think of the Old West, we’re likely to envision cattle drives and lawless outposts like Tombstone, Ariz., and Dodge City, Kansas – places where Old West mythology lived.

In a very real sense, however, the Old West came here to Bakersfield to die – ironically, literally right next door to KGET’s studios at 21st and L streets, then in the middle of what, a century ago, was the city’s old, vice-riddled Chinatown section.

The Old West’s last, great shootout took place at a joss house – a Chinese temple, boarding house, social gathering place and, in the basement, opium den.

It was April 19, 1903, and local lawmen had gotten wind the night before that a murder suspect – a desperado from Porterville by way of Yuma well known to all of them – was in Bakersfield. Jim McKinney, a 42-year-old outlaw with a whiskey problem, was holed up inside the joss house with his friend, an opium addict and general good-for-nothing named Al Hulse, and Hulse’s girlfriend, a prostitute who went by the name Jenny Fox.

Hulse had been out drinking the night before and when he heard his friend’s name come up at the bar he couldn’t help himself. “Jim McKinney?,” he said. “I happen to know he’s not 300 yards from this very place.” McKinney’s name was on every lip because he was on the run from the law in Arizona Territory, where he had killed two innocent men, just a few days before. All told, he had killed at least six men, and now there was a $500 dollar bounty on his head.

Bakersfield lawmen were soon made aware of Hulse’s boast. Marshal Jeff Packard and Deputy Will Tibbet actually knew McKinney well and Packard at least liked him. See, McKinney could be a fairly agreeable character – when he was sober. But he was a menace when he was drunk – and that was the case more and more often. And now, hunkered down in the joss house, surrounded by saloons frequented by hard-drinking, fast-spending oilfield workers, he was on edge. He’d been wounded by an Arizona Sheriff’s shotgun blast but escaped and now, possibly with infection setting in, was even more dangerous than usual.

Ten lawmen – local, as well as members of a posse that had chased McKinney west from Arizona – met a few blocks from the joss house, and worked out a plan. They rode to the area of the joss house in three separate carriages by three different routes and took up positions around 21st and 22nd streets and in the alley between. Jeff Packard and Will Tibbet rode together, while Tibbet’s brother, deputy Burt Tibbet, rode with the Tulare County Sheriff.

Upon their arrival Will Tibbet and Jeff Packard took their sweet time tying their horse and buggy to the hitching post, talking loudly as they did so, assuming they would be observed and trying to waylay suspicion. They entered the joss house through the back staircase, a shotgun and a rifle at their grasps, as the other lawmen stood watch out of sight, ready to run in at the first sign of trouble. Packard and Tibbet peered down halls and opened unlocked doors, peering inside only to find clusters of Chinese immigrants huddled quietly inside.

Finally, one room remained. Tibbet tried the door; it was locked. Packard ordered the joss house proprietor to open it, but the man said he didn’t have the key.

Accounts diverge from there, but according to one source, Joseph E. Doctor’s engrossing but somewhat sensational 1958 book Shotguns on Sunday …

Tibbet fished out a skeleton key he carried for such occasions. Inside the room, Jim McKinney and Al Hulse listened as the key rattled in the lock. “We’re in for it,” McKinney said. “Let’s go,” Hulse said, and they lifted their shotguns to shooting position, Hulse just behind and to one side of McKinney. Jenny Fox dove behind the bed and a third man, never identified, sat on the bed, no doubt petrified.

The door flew open and the two desperados fired. Tibbet, hit in the stomach, was violently propelled backward from the force of the blasts, having never got off a shot. Packard fired his rifle but, improbably, a portion of a bullet from one of the badmen’s weapons entered the barrel of Packard’s gun and Packard, hit multiple times, tumbled backward.

“There goes old four eyes,” McKinney said, referring to Packard, who wore thick round-framed glasses.

“And there goes old Overall,” he added, evidently mistaking Tibbet for the former Tulare County sheriff, an old nemesis McKinney knew to be pursuing him.

As McKinney and Hulse stepped through the door, correctly anticipating further gunfire exchange, Jenny Fox jumped up and locked herself in a closet. The third man in the room – if he ever existed – was never found.

Will Tibbet, with a rifle bullet in the right side and buckshot wounds in his hands and face, staggered through the rear door and collapsed at the foot of the steps, having never even fired a shot. Burt Tibbet came running up the alley, crossed L Street and headed for the rear of the joss house. There, he saw Packard standing next to the outhouse door,bloody and weaponless. “Look out! Packard shouted. “He’s in the door!” Burt whirled around in time to see McKinney’s shotgun poking through a crack in the partially opened door. McKinney peered around to get a look and for a moment, a scant 12 feet apart, the men stared down the barrels of each other’s shotguns. Tibbet fired first, and McKinney fell back, but then scrambled to his feet. Burt Tibbet looked down and saw his brother, still barely breathing. He looked up in time to see McKinney there again, this time just six feet away, and preparing to fire. Burt Tibbet again fired first, and this time Jim McKinney was finished.

Bakersfield at the time did not have a functioning hospital, so Will Tibbet was taken to the Southern Hotel – at the corner of 19th and Chester where JC Penny now stands. He died there two hours after the shootout, but not before he identified Al Hulse as the man who shot him. Jeff Packard seemed to have survivable wounds but he died at 5 a-m the next morning at his home on 18th Street. Jim McKinney’s body was taken here, to Payne Mortuary on 18th Street. His body was dressed and photographed in the basement of what would later become the headquarters of the Junior League of Bakersfield.

The shootout made headlines across the country. New York, Philadelphia, Boston – all were fascinated by the tale, many of them having sent correspondents to California to follow the chase of the last Old West badmen. Long after those cities had discovered more refined avenues of entertainment, they remained fascinated in this real-life dimestore novel.

Al Hulse had somehow snuck away from the Joss House that Sunday morning, even as the townsfolk – on bicycles, on horseback, on foot, scrambled to the scene to gawk. For a time the assembled lawmen – not wanting to risk any more losses – wondered if they should dynamite the building or flood the basement to flush Hulse out, but then he appeared three blocks away wearing a who-me expression and claiming to have never been inside, but rather drinking in a nearby saloon. He was convicted of murder on Will Tibbet’s dying words. Three years later, in custody but awaiting an appeal hearing, he excused himself from his weekly supervised shave to use the toilet and, straight edge razor still in hand, took the opportunity to slit his own neck from ear to ear.

For a time, wild, untamed Bakersfield used the joss house shootout as a lesson – a compelling reason the oil-boom capital of California would need to join the 20th century with the rest of the country. That determination would prove short-lived – but those are stories for another day.

The Old West had Jesse James, Billy the Kid and a whole host of mythologized bad men. Bakersfield’s contribution was Jim McKinney – a name that may not ring with the same familiarity to some. But admire him or despise him, he was ours.