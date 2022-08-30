BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek the public’s help in locating a child that has been missing since November of 2020.

Krystyna Carreno was 12 years old when she was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office and has not been found. Krystyna is now 14 years old.

Krystyna is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, about 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, according to the deputies. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone with information of Krystyna’s whereabouts should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.