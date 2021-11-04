12 Days of Christmas food drive begins in Tehachapi

Last year’s 12 Days of Christmas food drive in Tehachapi.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi is asking for donations this year for the 12 Days of Christmas food drive through Dec. 14, hosted by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.

The food drive is to benefit local senior citizens in need. Last year, the food drive filled boxes for more than 100 seniors.

“It just makes me feel warm inside to see a sincere need being filled with love and compassion during the holiday season,” said Christina Scrivner, Tehachapi city councilmember.

The Rotary Club has created a 12 plan for donations with a list of 24 food items (two per day) that will go into boxes distributed to seniors around Tehachapi.

Food can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Tehachapi City Hall on South Robinson Street, the Loop Newspaper or the Tehachapi News offices.

Monetary donations can be sent to Tehachapi Rotary Club, PO Box 897, Tehachapi, CA 93581.

