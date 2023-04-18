BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,162 PG&E customers without power in east Bakersfield Tuesday evening.

The PG&E power outage is impacting areas in east Bakersfield near Oswell Street, College Avenue and Sterling Road, according to the PG&E outage map.

The power outage started at about 5:22 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 8:30 p.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

It is not immediately clear what caused the power outage but PG&E crews are investigating the cause, according to PG&E.