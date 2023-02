BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Kern’s oldest residents, Modesto Lopez Bautista, died Wednesday at age 114, his family said.

Bautista’s family told Telemundo Valle Central’s Norma Gaspar, Bautista died in his sleep. A rosary prayer service will be held in his honor on Thursday.

His family says Bautista’s body will be flown back to Oaxaca, Mexico once arrangements are finalized.