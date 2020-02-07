11 people arrested in Delano-area gang sweep

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a dozen people were arrested this morning in Delano as part of a gang sweep.

The Delano Police Department said at around 7 a.m., more than 70 officers from area departments were involved in a Multi-Agency Street Interdiction Team Operation focused on reducing gang violence within the Delano-McFarland communities.

More than 73 locations were targeted as part of the operation. These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership with the northern and southern criminal street gangs or parole/probation status, the department said.

Eleven people, including one juvenile, were arrested as part of the operation on suspicion of charges such as probation violation, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession and more.

Participating agencies included the McFarland Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Probation Department.