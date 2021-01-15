11 citations issued to Kern businesses for violating state’s COVID-19 order, agency reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven citations have been issued to businesses in Kern County for violating the state’s order issued to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The department listed the following businesses as having been cited:

  • July 4 — Taqueria Tampico, 725 Main St., Delano, for indoor operations.
  • July 5 — Jarritos Y Mariscos Los Junes Y Mexican Food, 373 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, for indoor operations.
  • July 9 — Zebra Bar & Grill, 2763 Sierra Highway, Rosamond, for indoor operations.
  • July 13 — Los Panchos, 2309 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, for indoor operations.
  • July 17 — Los Panchos, 2309 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, for indoor operations.
  • Aug. 10 — The Bank Sports Lounge, 431 North St., Taft, for indoor operations, no masks and social distancing.
  • Aug. 15 — Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4470 W. Rosamond, Rosamond, for indoor operations and social distancing.
  • Aug. 23 — Fury’s Sports Bar, 1353 Inyokern Road Ste. J-O, Ridgecrest, for indoor operations.
  • Sept. 11 — Whiskey Barrel, 2816 Calloway Drive #101, Bakersfield, for social distancing.
  • Sept. 19 — Pro Performance Diesel, 12625 Jomani Drive Ste. 105, Bakersfield, for sales indoors, unlicensed.
  • Dec. 31 — Zebra Bar & Grill, 2763 Sierra Highway, Rosamond, for onsite operations.

ABC issued the following statement: “ABC prefers voluntary compliance, but it will take enforcement action against businesses that do not comply with state health orders. The department would rather gain compliance through conversation and in-person visits, however, when a business is not cooperative, then the department will issue a citation and forward the citation to a District Attorney, and move forward with administrative action against a licensee. Administrative action can result in placing the license on probation, a suspension, on up to revocation depending on the track record of the business. The section of law business owners and managers are being cited for is Section 8665 of the Government Code; failure to obey health orders as part of the Emergency Services Act.”

