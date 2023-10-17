BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department reported 11 human cases of West Nile virus in Kern County as of Friday, Oct. 13.

According to the department, 22 people reported having West Nile virus in 2022 and three people reported having the virus in 2021.

Health officials say the virus survives when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird and the virus can then pass on to mammals such as horses and humans.

There have been 99 positive mosquito samples in 2023, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

According to health officials, there has been one reported positive case of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus in Kern County in 2023.