BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield released the number of drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI during the CHP maximum enforcement period.

During the maximum enforcement period, from Dec., 30 2022 to Monday, 11 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP.

Officials said there were zero fatal crashes and the number of citations was not tracked.