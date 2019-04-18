11-C Super Market in Oildale to close this weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A mainstay in OIldale for over 30 years, 11-C Super Market, is closing its doors on Saturday,

The market on Roberts Lane has served customers who told 17 News they'll miss their friendly service.

The market's longtime manager said the closure is due to economic reasons.