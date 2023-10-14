BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 10th inmate has died while in custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office this year, according to the department’s AB 2761 reporting page.

KCSO said an unidentified 60-year-old male died on Oct. 6 at a local hospital. The man was booked and awaiting trial, the page says.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ninth inmate died on Sept. 10, following the death of an eighth inmate on Sept. 4.

The death of the 10th inmate is under investigation, according to the office.