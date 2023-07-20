BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s 10th annual Walk like MADD and MADD Dash — Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s signature fundraising event — will take place Sept. 23 at the Park at River Walk.

Funds generated are used to raise awareness of the dangers of drunken and drugged driving. Kern has more than 4,000 DUI arrests each year, according to a MADD release.

Those wanting to participate in this year’s event, presented by Chain Cohn Clark, can sign up to walk or run, donate, or gather donations or volunteers. Click here to donate or register.

Registration on the day of the event will begin at 6 a.m. followed by a ceremony at 7:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., the 5K run at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K walk at 8:30 a.m. The park is located at 11298 Stockdale Highway.