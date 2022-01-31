107 new single-family homes coming to Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A lot on Highway 43 and East Ash Avenue in Shafter has recently been purchased with plans to build 107 new homes, according to Greg Balfanz, CEO of Balfanz Homes, the developer that bought the lot.

Balfanz said construction will likely begin by this spring or early summer with homes being available by the fall.

Sample floor plan

“I think there’s a lot of demand for affordable housing in Kern County and Shafter has very little new home construction,” Balfanz said about choosing the construction site.

Balfanz said his company bought the lot from Eagle Land Development. Property data shows the lot purchase transferred in August of 2021, according to Shafter building official Dennis Fidler.

Four floor plans will be available in the community ranging from 1,700 square feet to 2,400 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, Balfanz said. Balfanz added that each lot is approximately 8,000 to 9,000 square feet. The whole community will consist of single-family homes.

Contemporary plan

Farmhouse plan

Spanish-style plan

There is no set pricing yet. Balfanz said the homes are targeted at first-time homebuyers or slight move-up buyers.

None of the units will qualify for low income government subsidies.

Balfanz said he sees potential in Shafter with the job creation from the distribution centers on 7th Standard and Zachary, and there will be a lot of employment in the area leading to a boon of demand with very little existing availability.

“We always strive to build communities that will stand the test of time,” Balfanz said. “With that we like to build neighborhoods that have a street scene and will be desirable for decades.”

Fidler said all drawings and maps still have to be reviewed and approved by the city.