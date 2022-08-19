BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — WWII Veteran Katherine “Kay” Parks celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 19. Honor Flight Kern County honored her with a parade commemorating this milestone in front of her home in Bakersfield, with fellow veterans and community members presenting her with medals and proclamations in her honor.

Kay was born in New York and joined the Navy Nurse Corps in 1944. She met her husband Jack, also a Navy vet, during her service. She was discharged a Lt. Junior Grade in 1946 and the newlyweds moved to California.

After working as an RN at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield for more than three decades, Kay retired to spend time with her two sons, four grandsons, and five great-grandchildren.

Kay is an active participant at St. John’s Lutheran Church and continues to bake wedding cakes for her family and friends.