$100,000 reward for information on two boys in California City; adoptive father boards up windows of his house

California City, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost a month since two boys went missing in California City. Police and neighbors are still searching for the two little boys in California City. Reward money continues to pile up for anyone who steps forward with information. That person would receive $100,000.

It’s been exactly 26 days since 3 year old orson and 4 year old orrin west were reported missing in California City. Residents have been searching the Mojave Desert since the day this mystery hit this small town.

“We own the motor track out here,” said John Elmes, owner of Cal City MX Park. “When people do come out here we have flyers at the track, we tell them two boys are missing, and we give them a flyer so if they go on a desert ride they can start looking.”

It’s been a few weeks since many have last seen or heard from the adoptive parents of the two boys – Trezell and Jacqueline West.

They left their house after Christmas and police say they haven’t returned.

“There’s a lot of people asking about it obviously, you see a lot of signs up around town,” said James Robinson, a local pastor. “‘Where are the boys’? Theres a concern in the community. The community’s constantly, thats the question.”

But a neighbor says Trezell West did come back last week to board up the windows of his house. This comes after a few incidents of trespassing and damage to the property.

“There’s more than just a certain family thats hurting here,” Robinson said. “The entire community across the state, across the nation, people are hurting here. And this is a great opportunity for somebody to come forward with the right information and get to the truth.”

But the community has not given up. Local businesses, churches, the adoptive family, and the city have put up a total of 100 thousand dollars in reward money. It’ll go to anyone who comes forward with information.

“This is relatively fresh, days are waning, things are looking bleak, but we’re holding out hope,” said Ron Smith, a local pastor.

Ron Smith is the pastor at Victory Baptist Church in California City. He’s offered a $10,000 reward.

“If that’s what it takes, we’re willing to invest $10,000 into precious little lives,” Smith said. “You can’t put a monetary value on a life. We’re talking two little boys.”

If you have any information – call California City Police at 760-373-8606. You can also remain anonymous and call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.