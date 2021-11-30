$100,000 gift will jump-start ‘resilience’ education fund for Adventist Health nurses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — And now, another story of Giving Tuesday generosity:a gift of gratitude and education from a local businessman.

Joe Gregory of Grapevine MSP Technology Services, a Bakersfield IT management firm, donated $100,000 for the creation of a Nurses Education and Resilience Fund at Adventist Health Bakersfield. The gift, made in conjunction with that of an anonymous donor associated with Houchin Community Blood Bank, is intended to reward Adventist nurses with the gift of tuition for advanced training.

“I definitely want to give back and during this time of being in a pandemic, I couldn’t think of a better cause to support our nurses,” Gregory said, just prior to the giant, ceremonial prop-check presentation. “We really need them, and we need them to feel valued, we need them to feel supported during this time.”

Adventist nurse Heather Van Housen said the gift sends a welcome message to healthcare workers who have had a tough two years.

“This generosity will go a long way to support them and it also means a lot that it’s going toward education,” she said. “When we asked our staff what we can do to support them, they are always looking for ways to grow.”

The $100,000 donation gets the nurses’ resilience fund off to a great start but Joe Gregory says it’s an ongoing effort that anyone can donate to.

Something to keep in mind for next year’s Giving Tuesday.