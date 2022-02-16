BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been two weeks since a suspected street racing crash in southwest Bakersfield left a local 19-year-old dead. Community members gathered to honor Bianca Flores, as key questions about this crash remain unanswered.

Law enforcement is still looking for the motorcyclist who sped away from the crash on Panama Lane that killed Bianca Flores. If you help police find him or her, you could walk away with thousands of dollars.

Police were called to a fiery crash on Panama Lane on Feb. 2. Suspected street racer Iqbal Singh lost control of his Mustang while racing a motorcycle. He swerved into oncoming traffic, and slammed into a car driven by 19-year-old Bianca Flores. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Flores’ family held a vigil at Challenger Park Tuesday night.

“We’re mourning my daughter. I’m still in shock,” said Eduardo Flores, Bianca’s father. “Imagine saying good morning to your child, and that child never comes back.”

The motorcyclist allegedly involved in the street race hasn’t been caught.

“We’re asking the community to step forward, find this person,” said Flores. “Hopefully he steps forward and admits to his mistakes. That way, my daughter can have justice and rest in peace.”

Daniel Rodriguez is representing the family in court.

“Our law firm is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the motorcyclist who was involved in the street racing,” said Rodriguez.

Iqbal Singh is still in the hospital. When he’s released, he’ll be booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of murder. If you know anything about the motorcyclist involved in the crash, you’re encouraged to call the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. A funeral service for Bianca Flores is scheduled for Friday.