100-year-old community activist just can’t stop volunteering, organizing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phyllis Adams of Bakersfield, who has been a community volunteer since the 1950s, turned 100 Tuesday — and coincidentally, the theater she worked to help save turns 90 on Friday. The Historic Fox Theater opened on Christmas Day 1930.

Adams was a charter member of the Fox Theater Foundation when it was created in the early 1990s.

There won’t be any in-person celebrations for her — or the Bakersfield landmark she helped preserve. Thanks to the pandemic, those will have to wait.

But we can’t just let two noteworthy birthdays pass unacknowledged, especially given their close proximity on the calendar.

She has been a singer, dancer, organizer, play producer, and relentless fundraiser.

“I was on the Fox board for 14 years,” she said. “… I just love to be busy and to do things.”

As former president of the Fox Theater, Jim Darling knows Adams well.

“Phyllis is a one-of-a-kind,” hw said. “I wish I knew 100 people as cool as Phyllis because that girl — she does it all, man.”

The two worked closely on several projects.

“Handsome devil,” Adams said of Darling. “He was a really good president of the Fox and he’s done a lot of good.”

For years, Adams organized and performed in the High Fever Follies, a fundraiser for the Women’s Auxiliary for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

In fact, she was a highly effective fundraiser for all kinds of undertakings.

“If she approached you, you might as well just get your checkbook out,” Darling said.

Adams modeled for local department stores, acted in community theater, and now, even at an assisted living facility, she hasn’t stopped.

“I’ve been (living) here about six years and while I’m here I’ve put on five productions of talent shows … and organized a singing group,” she said.

“When she was in her 90s she was complaining about how the men couldn’t keep up with her,” Darling said.

Cathy Butler of the Downtown Business Association also marvels at Adams’ energy.

“He was one of my role models and one of those that inspired me, that was fun, but was dedicated and made things work,” Butler said.

As for that other grand lady, the Fox Theater — which was badly in need of repair and renovation when Adams joined the newly created foundation board — a big 90th birthday party had been in the works for this Friday. COVID-19 cancelled those plans.

Instead, Fox Theater manager Matt Spindler was preoccupied with helping to obtain emergency funding from Congress for the nation’s struggling live music venues, an effort called Save Our Stages.

It’s been that kind of year — one of modified, deferred or overlooked birthday celebrations — but it’s hard to overlook decades of contributions to the community.