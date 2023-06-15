BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is no stranger to brutal triple-digit summer heat. KGET teamed up with the Volunteer Center of Kern County for the 22nd annual “Keep Kern County Cool” fan drive.

Thanks to you, close to 100 fans were donated along with over $2,500 in cash donations. The fans will be given to local seniors who cannot afford the high cost of air conditioning.

Last year, the volunteer center collected and gave away 550 fans to Kern County residents in need.

If you would like to make a donation or apply for a fan you can call the volunteer center at 395-9787.