BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 100 professional artists along with 28 student teams from local junior highs, high schools and service groups will turn pavement into galleries of art materpeices at the 25th annual “Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival” at the Marketplace this weekend, according to Lauren Marty with the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

This years featured artist is Katrina Rocha. She has been participating with BMOA and Via Arte since middle school and won awards in 2021 and 2022. This year, she will be drawing her rendition of Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s “Luncheon of the Boating Party” in a 10-foot by 14-foot square.

Marty joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s largest art event of the year, which features art from people of all ages to showcase their creativity and passion for art.

The free festival is open to the public and is happening all day Saturday and Sunday if you wish to see the art in progress. Award ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

