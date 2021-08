BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 10-year-old has been injured in a hit-and-run collision in east Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said the child was riding a bicycle on Monterey Street near Fairfax Road at around 1 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle. The CHP said the juvenile suffered injuries to their foot, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

