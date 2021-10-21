10 months later: Orrin and Orson West remain missing from California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Another month, another community prayer and still no sign or clues as to the whereabouts of Orrin and Orson West, the two brothers that went missing out of California City.

Since their disappearance, the Bakersfield Police Department has taken over the investigation, but this has also been a headscratcher for those attempting to bring the boys home.

“It’s a puzzle and there are key pieces missing,” Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Pair said.

Key pieces that are slivers of hope the family of missing brothers Orson and Orrin have been gripping onto for the past 10 months.

“I don’t feel like the boys are deceased, I feel like someone might have them and it might not be in California, but I don’t know,” Keisha Stevenson, a friend of the biological family, said.

“We are using every legal means to figure out what and get the facts and circumstances of what occurred,” Pair said.

The boys were reported missing by their adoptive parents on December 21, 2020.

“We are the only ones out here, including the supporters who are pushing for the boys, we haven’t heard anything from the adoptive side of the family,” Rosanna Wills, biological cousin of the boys, said.

“It’s one of those situations where you open a door and that door leads to a hallway, and it leads to another hallway, we haven’t reached the end of our journey,” Pair said.

But the hope remains that they will get an answer to the question that’s been asked over and over for the past 10 months: where are the boys?

A look back at the past 10 months:

“Even if they’re older, I hope there is some feature on that they see on their face or their nose or their eyes that makes them question, could that be one of the boys? Could it be just possibly?” Jennifer Noble, a friend of the biological family, said.

Anyone with information on the boys or their disappearance is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040. The reward for information leading to the boys’ whereabouts is set at $125,000.