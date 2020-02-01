10 arrested, more than $300,000 worth of marijuana products seized in Bakersfield dispensary busts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it made 10 arrests, confiscated more than $300,000 worth of marijuana products and two weapons in multiple searches Friday at Bakersfield dispensaries.

KCSO said investigators with its narcotics unit served search warrants at Budville, Superior Meds, Bombay and BMC dispensaries:

Officials said they seized the following from those dispensaries:

46.4 pounds of processed marijuana, with a street value estimated at $210,656

3,066 grams of marijuana concentrates, with a street value estimated at $91,995

583 packages of edibles, with a street value estimated at $11,660

$11,511 in cash

One Glock 23 firearm and one stun gun.

Officials did not specify which items were sezied from the four dispensaries.

The 10 unidentified people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Central Receiving Facility, according to the sheriff’s office.