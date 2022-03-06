BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a year since 16-year-old Marya Neufeld was found dead in an orchard near Arvin. Her family is still looking for answers as to who killed her and why.

Neufeld’s body was found on March 6, 2021 in an orchard near Tower Line Road and Buena Vista Boulevard. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Neufeld had turned 16 just five days before her body was found. Her family said she was last seen on March 4, 2021 leaving a birthday party but never returned home. Investigators say Neufeld was in East Bakersfield and Arvin just before her death.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.