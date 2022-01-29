1-year-old’s death considered suspicious in Lake Isabella, homicide investigation underway: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homicide investigation is underway in Lake Isabella after a 1-year-old’s death was deemed suspicious.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 1900 block of Bernie Drive in Lake Isabella at around 9 a.m. for a report of a child not breathing. A spokesperson said deputies arrived to the home and found a 1-year-old child dead inside a home. Deputies determined the infant’s death to be suspicious and homicide detectives were called.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.