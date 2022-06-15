BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Lamont.

Emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. A man was found in an alley with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, a KCSO spokesperson said.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.