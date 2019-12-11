1 week left for KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive

There are seven days left in our annual 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

The 17 Days of Christmas kicked off last week and people have been visiting our lobby unloading toys, bicycles and more.

It’s all going to children thanks to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

The drive continues through Dec. 17.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys in our lobby in Downtown Bakersfield at 2120 L St.

You can also go directly drop them off at the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun St. or the Boys and Girls Clubs at 801 Niles St.